Hogsett to announce to new public safety partnership Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett plans to announce a new public safety partnership Monday afternoon.

Hogsett says a series of planned changes were in the works at the beginning of June, which include an updated Use of Force policy, a review of IMPD’s progressive discipline matrix and an expansion to the city’s Group Violence Intervention strategy.

The mayor’s office says over the last four years the department has increased the diversity of its recruiting classes while growing the number of neighborhood beats, promoting more localized community policing.

In 2017, IMPD created an Office of Diversity & Inclusion and instituted implicit bias training for all officers.

The department has also participated in the creation of the Mobile Crisis Assistance Teams (MCAT) program, which coordinates a joint law enforcement and health professional response to help individuals facing mental health challenges.

In 2019, Hogsett and the City-County Council included $1.2 million in the 2020 budget to fund the rollout of a body-worn camera program for all IMPD officers.

Implementation of the program will begin in Quarter 3 of 2020, with a goal to outfit 100 officers per week with the technology.