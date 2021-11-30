Local

Hogsett visits Violence Reduction Partnership grant recipient

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A newly-honored local program received a visit from Mayor Joe Hogsett Tuesday morning.

VOICES, located on Shelby Street, was a recipient of a “Community Violence Reduction Partnership” grant.

The organization was created in 2010 to implement youth programming in the city of Indianapolis.

Funding from the grant will go to “Power and Promise” program, which is designed to help students to resolve conflict without violence.

The Violence Reduction grants are part of Hogsett’s crime-fighting plan.

