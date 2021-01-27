Holcomb expected to address how Biden’s vaccine plan impacts Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb will give his weekly COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. and that could include how Indiana is impacted by President Biden’s new vaccine plan.

The Indiana Health Department will also update the county response requirements on Wednesday at noon.

They’re telling people to pay attention, because it could change local health department plans on slowing the spread of COVID-19. Under the governor’s current order, county officials are not allowed to grant permission for large events until at least Jan. 31.

Right now, most counties in Indiana are in orange or red, which means their positivity rates are above 10% and 15%.

At least one Indiana Republican lawmaker said it is not the government’s role to place limits on businesses, private schools or churches, even during a pandemic.

State Representative Bob Morris, a Republican from Ft. Wayne, introduced a new bill to fight the state and local health departments coronavirus restrictions.

“I don’t feel that government should limit the occupancy of a restaurant or an establishment. That the business owner can make those decisions,” said Representative Morris.

State Representative Rita fleming, a Democrat from Jeffersonville disagreed. She said “For this period of time, to abandon these safeguards is very unwise, sir.”

Lawmakers did not vote on the bill and it is not scheduled to go in front of lawmakers again, just yet.