Holcomb looking ahead to 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers have little time to celebrate the New Year since they start a long session in one week.

WISH-TV’s All Indiana Politics team sat with Governor Holcomb to discuss his goals for 2023. Governor Holcomb is term-limited from running in the 2024 election however, there are some things still on the table he’d like to focus on for the next budget before his term is up.

High on the list of priorities was to work to improve in areas of infrastructure and educational development. In addition, the governor says he’s interested in funding programs with direct pathways into the workforce for high schoolers and enhancing the skill set of adults in the labor market.

He also mentioned spending on programs to improve the health and wellness of Hoosiers. In addition, Holcomb said he wants to get resources to the Indiana Economic Corporation to get big businesses to invest in Indiana. Combating climate change was also top of mind for the governor. He says the state of Indiana’s clean energy is critical.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time as we move into the future. The sources, businesses, and residents will come not just to expect but demand in terms of reliability, affordability, and sustainability. A state like Indiana has a very pragmatic approach to realizing those innovations and turning them into action,” Holcomb said.

Some other interests were education and scaling up programs that are currently working, especially in early childhood. Indiana’s general assembly session reconvenes next Monday, January 9th.