Holcomb orders Johnson Co. flags to half-staff in honor of fallen deputy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Johnson County on Tuesday to honor Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Guyer, who was found unresponsive in his Indiana Law Enforcement Academy room last week.

Guyer’s funeral is set for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

To honor Guyer, the Central Indiana Police Foundation set up a memorial fund.

To donate, click here.