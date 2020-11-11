Holcomb: Targeted restrictions for selected counties coming Nov. 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says he will be signing executive orders to target counties struggling with COVID-19 the most.

The new restrictions mean Indiana will be moving beyond the original Back on Track guidance involving stages.

Holcomb announced that targeted restrictions will be implemented beginning Nov. 15 for counties in orange or red on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Businesses will remain open.

The state will allocate $20 million to help local governments with compliance efforts.

Trending Headlines

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

Orange county restrictions

Social gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, for orange counties will be limited to 50 people. Commercial indoor events larger than that will need approval from local health departments.

Indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities will be limited to 25 percent capacity in orange counties.

Red county restrictions

Red counties will be limited to 25 people. Events larger than 25 people will need approval from the county’s health department. However, the state is advising events to not be held in red counties, including college and professional sports.

K-12 events, including IHSAA events, will be limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians.

Local officials may continue to limit hours for bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

Hospitals and long-term care facilities may impose limitations on visits.

These are the counties currently in red:

Clay

Decatur

Fayette

Fountain

LaGrange

Newton

Perry

Union

Warren

This is a developing story and will be updated.