Local

Hole in road prompts closure of Allisonville WB to I-465 WB ramp

Photo of hole on the interstate. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Drivers on I-465 may have to navigate around a hole on the interstate Tuesday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the ramp from Allisonville Road westbound to I-465 WB is being shut down.

CORRECTION: It is WB Allisonville Rd to I-465 WB. — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) July 6, 2021

Crews are on their way in order to assess the hole.

No crashes or vehicle damage has been reported as a result of the hole in the road.