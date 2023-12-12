Holiday Fitness: Look good at an upcoming celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For those gearing up for the holiday season, fitness is a priority for some seeking to look great at an outing or celebration.

News 8 spoke with fitness expert Miss Fit Britt, who guided viewers and Daybreak reporter Amicia Ramsey through a quick 2-minute workout designed to ensure everyone looks and feels their best for the upcoming celebrations.

Miss Fit Britt’s energetic session focused on high-impact, time-efficient exercises tailored for those navigating busy holiday schedules. During the live broadcast, she unveiled the Snap Back Challenge, an 8-week program delivering impressive transformations — clients losing 10-20 plus pounds through a combination of targeted exercises and mindset shifts.

Emphasizing the Muscle Mindset Method, Miss Fit Britt shared the importance of a positive mental approach to fitness. The method aims to instill discipline, motivation, and self-belief, making fitness a sustainable and fulfilling journey.

The concise yet powerful 2-minute workout inspired and equipped with the tools to kickstart their holiday fitness. Miss Fit Britt’s expertise not only offered a transformative routine, but ignited a spark in fostering a healthier and happier holiday season for all.

To join the holiday challenge, send Miss Fit Britt “It’s Time” through direct message on her social media platforms.