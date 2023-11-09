Holiday fun at Festival of Trees in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Historical Society’s Festival of Trees is back! It starts Friday and goes on until Jan. 6 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Guests will find 75 lovely trees all dressed up for the holidays. They can also play games like finding “The Elf on the Shelf” or hunting for 10 pickle ornaments hidden in the trees. There’s even a special display of the movie “A Christmas Story” folks can see, thanks to O’Malia’s Living.

For those who want an even more magical experience, come out on a Tuesday night. On Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12, and 19, the Festival of Trees will stay open until 8 p.m. so guests can see the trees shine in the dark. And if you’re hungry, you can enjoy holiday treats at the Stardust Terrace Café by Jonathan Byrd’s.

Don’t miss the Festival of Trees – click here to purchase tickets online.