Overcoming perfectionism and stress in picking a Christmas gift

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the holidays around the corner, making sure you have the perfect gift for your loved ones can be stressful.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a psychologist for IU Health, joined Daybreak to share all the ways to ease stress for gift giving.

On top of the pressure from larger culture, family culture plays a role in handling the holidays, Henderson said. “Maybe the pressure they’re putting on us, expectations that they’ve set about everything about the holidays being perfect…”

A great way to alleviate stress is to take a step back, take time for yourself, and think about how you want the holidays to go.

Ask yourself, “What’s important to me as far as how I’m handling spending time with people and what I’m giving to,” Henderson said.

Some people put a lot of emphasis on the price tag of Christmas, but the holiday isn’t just about gift giving, it’s about being with family.

“A lot of it is spending time with each other, quality time, making sure that I go to the event or I have someone over that I’m giving my full time to them and trying not to be distracted,” Henderson said.

If you do want to get the perfect gift for someone, “I’m always a fan of just asking,” Henderson said.