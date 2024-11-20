Strategies for maximizing fridge space during the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — For many of us, November and December are packed with fabulous family meals. Also packed: Our fridges and freezers. How do you make room for everything? As Consumer Reports explains, it all starts with a good strategy and planning ahead of time.

Holidays are busy at the Hope House, which is why classically trained chef and Consumer Reports Home Editor Paul Hope has a plan to get prepped and ready for big holiday meals!

A week or two before a big holiday meal, Paul likes to go through the fridge and try to use up things that he already has. It’s also a good time to throw out anything that’s expired and purge things you know you’re not going to use before the end of the year.

All that free shelf space comes in handy when Paul’s ready to cook.

“On the top shelf, you want to keep raw, ready-to-eat foods, things like prepped salads or desserts, anything you don’t want to come into contact with foods on the other shelves,” Paul said.

The middle shelf is for dishes that are prepped, covered, and ready to be heated, and other premade sides. Less perishable items like relishes and cranberry sauce go on the side shelves or in the door.

As for the future star of your holiday meal, Paul says it’s important to thaw your turkey, ham, or any other raw meats on the bottom shelf to prevent drippings from contaminating your prepared foods.

When it’s time to clear the table and pack up leftovers, instead of putting the whole dish in the fridge, Paul likes to separate food into smaller portions to help speed up cooling.

To preserve freshness and quality of foods, you want to keep things airtight, so use products dedicated to that, like freezer bags. And if you won’t eat it within three to four days, skip the fridge and freeze it.

CR says coolers can also work for last-minute storage. Depending on the temperature, they can be used for perishable foods or beverages, freeing up space in the refrigerator.