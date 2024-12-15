Holiday Pickleball Fest happening in Westfield through the end of December

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Play pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, for a cause. The Holiday Pickleball Festival is underway now in Westfield through the end of December.

The event features multiple tournaments for all skill levels, all to help local organizations.

“We have a whole month of not-for-profit tournaments, court rental, and open play,” Co-Founder of the Holiday Pickleball Festival Birch Dalton said.

Dalton said events like these help grow the sport and build up Grand Park.

“It’s a great sport for the young, old and everything in between,” Dalton said.

Events through the end of December:

Dec. 15 | Ivy Tech of Hamilton County Pickleball Palozza – A co-ed scramble tournament to support Ivy Tech of Hamilton County.

Dec. 20 | Dink ‘Til You Drop – All-day Pickleball for one low price with open play, clinics, challenges, and more. A portion of your fee benefits Heart & Soul Free Clinic.

Dec. 21 | Winter Pickleball Team Smash – Co-ed adult teams of all levels can participate in this tournament hosted by GNRC benefiting Damar Services.

Dec. 27 | Westfield Youth Assistance Program – A family day offering a clinic and an opportunity to learn the skills and get introduced to the sport.

Dec. 29 | Westfield Youth Sports – A day all about the kids and the ones who raise them. Participate in a clinic, then show what you learned in an optional tournament.

The festival offers a New Year’s Slam and business partnerships for hosting tournaments or employee outings.