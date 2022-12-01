Local

Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas is just 24 days away and holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching.

The U.S. Postal Service has hired extra workers to help with an influx of shipping orders.

“We’ve hired about an additional 800 people to help for the holiday season,” Susan Wright, strategic communications specialist for USPS, tells News 8.

Wright says their peak season is right now.

To make sure your packages sent through the U.S. Postal Service arrive on time, remember to get in line early and know your zip code and the zip code of the person who’s receiving the package. That’s a big reason why some packages get sent to the wrong address or are lost.

Wright says it’s also important to make sure there is a return address on the package.

To make sure your package or letter arrives before Dec. 25, you need to send it out before the deadline.

Here are the USPS shipping deadlines:

Retail Ground: Saturday, Dec. 17

First Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Friday, Dec. 23

The UPS holiday shipping deadlines are:

UPS Ground: Check ups.com for the shipping cutoff date

for the shipping cutoff date UPS 3 Day Select: Monday, Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 22

For FedEx holiday shipping, the recommended send-by dates are: