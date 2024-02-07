Holiday World looking to fill 2,200 jobs for 2024 season

Two guests at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari kiss the cheeks of the Holidog mascot. (WISH Photo, File)

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — Need a summer job? Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is hoping to bring on more than 2,200 employees to meet the needs of the 2024 season.

The park’s CEO Matt Eckert says the team is going to need more employees than ever with the addition of “Good Gravy!” – Holiday World’s first family roller coaster.

“People from around the country are excited to come to Santa Claus, Indiana just for our new coaster, and we’re making sure our team is fully staffed and ready to deliver an excellent experience,” Eckert said.

Some of the perks for team members include:

50% discount on food

20% discount on merchandise

Employee parties with exclusive ride times

Free access to other amusement parks and attractions in the area

Point earning for tickets, food, and prizes

Two free uniforms

Access to Employee Transportation program (Small Fee)

$13 starting wage for employees (16 years old and up and lifeguards 15 and older)

Team Members Housing (Available on a limited basis, must be 18 years old or older to apply and live at least 50 miles away from Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari)

Anyone interested in a position can apply here.

Officials say there are dozens of dates set for in-person and virtual interviews. People must be at least 14 years old to apply. First-time applicants are encouraged to apply early, especially younger applicants (14 and 15-year-olds) as opportunities for that age group are filled quickly.

For more information about seasonal and full-time job opportunities, visit HolidayWorld.com/Jobs, or contact them at hr@holidayworld.com or 812-937-5252 with employment questions.