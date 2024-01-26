Holocaust remembrance program ‘passing down memories’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city leaders on Thursday hosted the 25th annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which will be on Saturday.

The program happened at the Indiana Statehouse to honor people who perished in the Holocaust. This year’s program was centered around the theme “Generation to Generation.”

The son of Indiana’s most prominent Holocaust survivor, Eva Kor, spoke about his family’s experiences and had a commemorative candle-lighting ceremony. Kor died on July 4, 2019, while in Kraków, Poland, accompanying a group on an educational trip to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Jacob Markey, executive director of the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, said, “When we talk about l’dor v’dor, from generation to generation in Hebrew, we discuss the idea of passing down memories so that the stories and people from the past are not forgotten and in the present and in the future.”

The Indiana Historical Society‘s Eva Kor Education Day will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at its Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis. Tickets are available online.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.