Home efficiency upgrades that will pay off in the long run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the holidays behind us, the last thing you want to hear about is spending more money. But what if that extra spending could save you big in the future? Consumer Reports has a few money-saving tips for your home, from heating fixes to window upgrades, that’ll pay off in the long run.

After the holiday hustle, it’s a good time to focus on something a bit less flashy: home maintenance. Consumer Reports says one of the best places to start is with your heating system. Heating your home can account for up to 30% of your utility bills, so it’s crucial to make sure everything is running smoothly.

“If you haven’t already, now’s the time to get your heating system serviced,” said Paul Hope from Consumer Reports.

Next, check for air leaks in your home. A simple way to do this? Grab a stick of incense, light it, and hold it near windows and doors. If the smoke blows horizontally, you’ve got an air leak.

Simple fixes like door snakes, weather stripping, and caulking can help, but sometimes, it’s time to go bigger.

“If those little fixes aren’t doing the job, it might be time to replace your windows,” said Hope. “Modern windows aren’t just energy-efficient—they’re easier to clean, and they’ll cut down on drafts and noise.”

Consumer Reports tested several windows, and their top pick is the Preservation Window Series. It did well in wind resistance tests and comes in different colors and wood grain looks. Plus, Pella 150 vinyl windows perform just as well as models that cost twice as much.

Another easy way to keep the cold out is by installing a storm door. After testing, Consumer Reports recommends the Anderson storm door with a retractable screen for ventilation. It’s a solid choice that keeps the weather at bay while letting you breathe easy.

And don’t forget about your roof. Small issues, like missing shingles or leaks, can lead to bigger (and pricier) problems if ignored.

“Cracks, missing shingles, or leaks in the ceiling are all signs it’s time to repair or replace your roof,” Hope says.

The good news? You might not have to spend as much as you think. Right now, there are rebates available for upgrades like windows, doors, heating systems, and water heaters. Check for local, state, and federal incentive programs, including those under the Inflation Reduction Act.

