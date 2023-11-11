Home of Indiana pork festival pigs out on McRib’s return

From left, Rick Chandler of the Tipton City Council; Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal; Adam Salsbery, a Howard County hog farmer; and Blake Kosanovich, owner/operator of the Tipton, Indiana, McDonald’s restaurant enjoy McRib sandwiches on Nov. 10, 2023. (Provided Photo/McDonald's)

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — The home of a central Indiana pork festival for more than 50 years had a celebration Friday for the return of the McRib sandwich.

McDonald’s announced earlier in the week that its seasoned, boneless pork patty with BBQ sauce, slivered onions and dill pickles on a bun would return “for a limited time” starting Saturday in Indiana and southwest Michigan.

The Indiana Pork Producers Association hosted Friday’s fun at the city’s McDonald’s restaurant. Democrat Mayor Tom Dolezal joined a City Council member, a hog farmer and the local restaurant’s owner/operator for a ceremonial “first bite.”

A news release from McDonald’s said that the restaurant chain purchases nearly $30 million worth of products from Indiana farmers, including 13 million pounds of pork.

The 520-calorie sandwich and plus McRib merchandise last appeared on menus a year ago as a “farewell tour,” with promoters noting it would not be sold again nationally for a while after November 2022.

The 2023 Tipton County Pork Festival happened Sept. 7-9.