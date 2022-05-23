Local

Home of late Indianapolis philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg for sale

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– The historic property once owned by Indianapolis businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg is for sale.

The four acre property, located at 9950 Spring Mill Road in Carmel, includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a sunroom overlooking an in-ground pool. The Eiteljorg home has much history, including original carvings on multiple fireplaces.

Eiteljorg purchased the home in the early 1950s where his family resided until 2016. He founded the Eiteljorg Musuem of American Indians and Western Art located in downtown Indianapolis.

The home is listed for $1,650,000 and is located in the Carmel Clay School District.

