Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Homeless woman found dead in ditch in Bloomington

(WISH File Photo)
by: MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman found dead in a roadside ditch on Sunday afternoon was identified as a 37-year-old woman from Bloomington, the Monroe County coroner said Tuesday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning for Jade Sanders. A preliminary cause of death will be shared publicly once the autopsy is completed. The coroner says Sanders was experiencing homelessness.

Bloomington Police Department says a passenger in a car traveling south saw the body in a ditch about 3:20 p.m. Sunday off the 3200 block of South Walnut Street Pike. That’s in a residential and forested area on the city’s southside between East Rhorer Road and East Winslow Road.

Officer found Sanders lying in the ditch in a patch of brush.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death was asked to call Detective Chris Scott at 812-339-4477.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Chita Rivera, revered and pioneering...
Entertainment /
Princeton man facing charges after...
Indiana News /
All Indiana Artist: The City...
All Indiana /
Upside down and under arrest:...
Local News /
NBA star and WNBA star...
Indiana Pacers /
He writes the songs: Barry...
Local News /
Man accused of killing 17-year-old...
Crime Watch 8 /
What to expect NBA All-Star...
News /