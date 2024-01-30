Homeless woman found dead in ditch in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman found dead in a roadside ditch on Sunday afternoon was identified as a 37-year-old woman from Bloomington, the Monroe County coroner said Tuesday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning for Jade Sanders. A preliminary cause of death will be shared publicly once the autopsy is completed. The coroner says Sanders was experiencing homelessness.

Bloomington Police Department says a passenger in a car traveling south saw the body in a ditch about 3:20 p.m. Sunday off the 3200 block of South Walnut Street Pike. That’s in a residential and forested area on the city’s southside between East Rhorer Road and East Winslow Road.

Officer found Sanders lying in the ditch in a patch of brush.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death was asked to call Detective Chris Scott at 812-339-4477.