Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) - A homicide investigation is currently underway in Muncie, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Police say that around 6 a.m. Friday, they received a call about a body along the road on Brady Street near Kirby and First streets.

After arriving at the scene, police discovered the body of the victim, who has been identified as 25-year-old Diondre Johnson.

No further information has been released.