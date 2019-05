Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of a homicide investigation on the east side on May 29, 2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A homicide investigation is currently underway on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Kitley Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No further information has been released about the situation.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.