Honoring the victims of the FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday night at 6 p.m., News 8 will honor the eight victims of last week’s shooting at FedEx in an hourlong special.
Family and friends of those lost will share memories of their loved ones.
The victims have been identified as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Steve Weisert, 74.
Police say the shooter, a former FedEx employee, took his own life.
We’ve also brought together a panel to discuss what the tragedy means to families and the community and some advice on how to cope with loss.
