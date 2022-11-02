Local

Hoops for Troops honors veterans and their families at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers hosted active and retired veterans for their annual Hoops for Troops Breakfast and Basketball event.

Two hundred members of the Armed Forces were treated to breakfast and an inside look at the Pacers practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative in collaboration with the Department of Defense, USO and other military and veteran serving organizations to honor active and retired service men and women and their families,” said Danny Lopez, spokesman for the Pacers. “We have teamed up with Yuengling to honor our heroes.”

Guests received a group photo with the team and a special on-court meet and greet.

Each guest received a commemorative goodie bag with different memorabilia, that included tickets to an upcoming game.

Boomer, Pacemates, alumni players, the broadcast team and the executive team all mingled with the veterans prior to practice.