Hoosier Lottery player wins big at last Colts game of season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One lucky Hoosier lottery player won big during the Colts Halftime show on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Hoosier Lottery and the Indianapolis Colts teamed up to provide one myLOTTERY member the chance to win up to $250,000 during halftime of the Colts versus Houston Texans game.

Rochelle Gerulski of Avon won $7,500 by selecting two out of 10 cards containing prize amounts to reveal her total prize. In addition, she also won 2024-2025 Colts season tickets, a $500 Hoosier Lottery prize pack, a $250 Indianapolis Colts Pro Shop gift card, and a Colts autographed football.

“It was awesome winning the $7,500,” Gerulski said in a release. “Anything in addition to the Colts season tickets was a bonus!”

Gerulski has been a Colts fan since the team moved to Indianapolis in 1984, and she and her husband attend a game or two each season. Thanks to winning the myLOTTERY promotion, they look forward to enjoying every home game next year. “I love the atmosphere inside the stadium on game day,” she said.

Those interested in becoming a myLOTTERY member, click here.