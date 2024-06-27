Hoosier lottery ticket worth over $450K set to expire in coming days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers have five days to claim a winning Hoosier Lottery ticket worth up to $450,000 purchased earlier this year.

According to a release, The CA$H 5 ticket is worth $458,872 and was purchased on Jan. 2 at Luke 234 gas station and convivence store in Hobart.

The prize must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on July 1 at the Hoosier Lottery payment office at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

Players should check to see if they have the winning ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing are 4-9-13-18-21. CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11 the lottery says.

All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

Hoosier Lottery encourages the ticket holder to ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service for claim instructions.

All players must be 18 years or older to play.