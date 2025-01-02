Hoosier on Bourbon Street before terrorist attack recounts her experience

NEW ORLEANS (WISH) — An Isis-inspired attack in New Orleans early New Years Day left 14 people dead, along with the suspected attacker. Several Hoosiers were in the French Quarter as Notre Dame was set to face the University of Georgia in this year’s Sugar Bowl, and many of them were on Bourbon Street the night of the attack.

Kerry Reinoehl and her husband were there visiting friends and were planning to watch the game, originally scheduled for Wednesday evening. They traveled to the city and visited Bourbon Street just hours before the attack.

“We were one of the lucky ones,” Reinoehl said from a suite inside of Ceasars Superdome. They attended the rescheduled game on Thursday.

Reinoehl said she spotted drones, snipers and sirens outside of the stadium. Authorities announced it would be rescheduled the morning after the attack.

With a canceled game on Wednesday night, the couple decided to go to the casino.

It was there that they met several other people that had been on Bourbon Street when the attack happened. Fans, no matter what side they cheer for, united on the importance of coming together.

“There was one time we were sitting there all day yesterday together, kind of all just in shock, right?” Reinoehl said. “We had Georgia fans, and we had Notre Dame fans all together cheering on the Rose Bowl, just watching football and just kind of like forgetting about what happened. Just so awful. We all stick together, and we were just there, just being Americans and cheering on football this sport that we love so much.”