Hoosiers can use SNAP benefits at Growing Places Indy farmers markets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local nonprofit is helping Hoosiers put the SNAP benefits program to good use.

SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that helps low-income individuals and families buy nutritious food.

Growing Places Indy is a nonprofit that helps bridge the gap between the community and local farmers to make food more accessible to neighborhoods that need it most.

The organization puts on two summer farmers markets in Indianapolis where people can buy local produce, flowers, prepared foods, and handcrafted items.

The farmers market at the John H. Boner Neighborhood Center is open on Saturdays.

On Wednesdays, the market is open at the Arsenal Tech High School parking lot.

Shalise Lee, Growing Places’ director of community impact, says they serve 25 people at every farmers market who are looking to use SNAP benefits. To combat the large need, they started a SNAP Triple Match.

The Triple Match allows people using SNAP to triple their dollars, Lee says.

“If a SNAP beneficiary comes in and provides a $20 credit, we will match that, and they will walk away with $60 to spend on fresh local produce at our market,” Lee explained.

The Growing Places Indy farmers markets are open now through October.