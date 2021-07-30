Local

Hoosiers enjoy opening day of 2021 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Music, animals, rides and just about every type of deep fried food you can find — it’s all at this year’s Indiana State Fair.

“Welcome to the Indiana State Fair,” one of the tractor shuttle announcers said to News 8 Friday. The Indiana State Fair is finally here!

“Just excited about being here,” Chris Hull, of Indianapolis, said.

Everywhere you look around the grounds of the Indiana State Fair, people were more than satisfied.

“It’s great and it’s a great day to be here. It’s not too crowded, the weather’s perfect,” Sonya Chapin, of Middletown, said.

Savannah Hiscock, 10, her 12-year-old sister, Kennedy, and their dad had a blast eating that famous fair food.



“Footlong corn dog,” Kennedy Hiscock said.

“I’m going to get an elephant ear,” Savannah Hiscock said.

News 8 noticed some people had a mask on, while many did not.

According to fair officials, masks are not required, if you’re fully vaccinated. People who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask. The CDC recommends masking up in indoor public places.

State Fair COVID safety measures include more than 500 hand-sanitizing and hand-washing stations and free tractor shuttles to ensure a contactless experience.

“IU Health is offering free COVID vaccinations daily here at the Fair at the Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall. That’s a nice benefit as well,” said Sharon Smith, the communications director for the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Guest safety is a top priority. Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, also offered some guidance for people who might attend outdoor events, like the state fair.

“I think if there’s a large number of folks attending and you think you can’t do the social distancing of at least 3 feet from other individuals, I think you, especially if you have an underlying medical condition, I think you need to be masked outdoors,” Caine said.

Kim Caban and her family decided to mask up at the fair.

“It’s the last go right before school starts. I figured we’d give it a try. As long as we stay masked up and stay away from everybody, we’ll be alright,” Caban, of Indianapolis, explained.

She’s concerned about the Delta variant.

“The Delta virus is kind of a scary situation, for me anyways,” Caban said.

Others told me they have no Delta variant concerns.

“To me, if I need protection, I’ve got God protecting me at all times,” Bruce Chapin, of Middletown, said.

The Indiana State Fair runs July 30 through Aug. 22 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.