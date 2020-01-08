Hoosiers help animals suffering in Australia

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Australia’s fire season is bringing widespread devastation to the country.

Wildlife experts believe half a billion animals could be impacted, many of them are dead and even more are hurt.

Hoosiers are lending a helping hand to the animals impacted by these bushfires.

Angi Turnpaugh is a 911 dispatcher in Delphi.

She’s responding to the call for help, not here, but in Australia, crocheting nests for the animals, who no longer have theirs.

“Just to see them with the singed hair and all of that, it’s just horrible,” said Turnpaugh.

It’s a labor of love, Turnpaugh started just this week, launching the Facebook group called “Hoosiers Helping American Rescue Crafters Connect,” in an effort to get crafty Hoosiers involved locally.

“You don’t have to be an expert at crocheting or sewing or whatever. My daughter-in-law just learned to crochet and she’s making things. They need to be functional, not fancy,” said Turnpaugh.

The support came in from all across the state.

Nests, pouches and blankets, all made by Hoosiers looking to help.

According to CNN, the bushfires, which have been burning across Australia for months have damaged nearly 18 million acres of land and nearly half a billion animals have been impacted.

It’s a cause that hits close to home for Turnpaugh.

She has six sugar gliders, that are native to Australia, as pets.

“It’s one of those things that you want to do something but you’re too far away to do the physical stuff, so this is just a way that we can help, and if it helps the people who are helping the animals directly, then it’s a good thing.”

While rescue efforts continue in Australia, Turnpaugh says the efforts of Hoosiers helping out won’t slow down any time soon.

“I hope they end up with more stuff than what they need to take care of the animals that need to be taken care of,” said Turnpaugh.

The donations will be picked up on January 24 and shipped out of the regional location in Illinois on January 25.

To find out how you can help, visit the “Hoosiers Helping American Rescue Crafters Connect” Facebook page or visit the group’s GoFundMe page.