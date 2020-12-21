Hoosiers hope nearly $1T in federal virus relief arrives soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers say they are looking forward to the nearly-trillion-dollar relief package that lawmakers agreed on Sunday evening.

It includes more than $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program.

A2Z Cafe is one of many small businesses that received a loan earlier this year. Owner Gina Rosenow said she’s hoping rules to the loan have improved.

“We know we’re going to have to pay a percentage of it back, which is fine, but it’s really not been enough to carry us. Some people I know didn’t even get a PPP, even though they followed all of the procedures and the forms correctly,” said Rosenow.

The A2Z owner said it’s been a hardship for restaurants that are operating at 50% capacity in Marion County. Rosenow added inflating prices isn’t an option to bring in revenue.

Trending Headlines

“I can’t really raise my prices right now. I’m afraid to lose the business we do have, so a second round of PPE would help if I can get it quickly,” she said.

The relief package would include $300 in unemployment benefits, a $600 check per adult and child for each household and $2.5 billion in rental assistance.

Michelle Tinnin tells News 8 that she was denied rental assistance from the city of Indianapolis and continues to receive eviction notices. Tinnin said receiving some kind of aid would help a great deal.

“Now we’re low on food, I didn’t get to do Christmas for my kids like I planned because of this. It’s just been one thing after the other. I’ve tried everything that I can think of, and I really don’t know where to get anymore assistance,” said Tinnin.

Many, like Tinnin, are hoping the aid will reach them as soon as possible. “It’s only for a little while. Hold on and we’ll make it through this struggle,” added Tinnin. “Together we stand, together we stand. Everybody stick together and keep your head up as as much as you can because eventually this will be over.”

The relief package could also include $2 billion toward education providers to reopen classrooms safely. There’s also money to support large distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 16, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.