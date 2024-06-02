‘Hoosiers’ legends celebrate 70th anniversary of ‘Milan Miracle’ at iconic Indy hardware store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Customers stopping by Sullivan’s Hardware and Garden on Saturday might have had the chance to bump into a pair of basketball legends.

Indiana Basketball Hall-of-Famer Bobby Plump and former actor Maris Valainis dropped in the hardware store at 71st Street and Keystone Avenue for a special visit celebrating the 70th anniversary of Milan High School’s win at the 1954 Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball State Championship.

Plump shot the game-winning basket for Milan High School in the 1954 State Championship, more commonly called the “Milan Miracle” and retold by the film “Hoosiers.” The IHSAA later awarded Plump the Trester Award for mental attitude and sportsmanship.

Valainis’ tie to the “Miracle” comes from acting days when he portrayed “Jimmy Chitwood,” the character based on Plump in the 1986 movie.

The two men enjoyed their morning at the hardware store signing autographs on photos and basketballs, and taking calls on a local radio show.

Many might ask why the two “Hoosiers” chose to spend their time celebrating at the well-known shop, and the answer comes from a handful of unique connections.

While 2024 is the 70th anniversary of the championship, Sullivan’s Hardware also marks its 70th year in business. But the connections don’t end there – both Plump and Valainis have personal ties to the store.

Store managers shared with News 8 that Plump’s family had an account at the store, and he has remained a lifelong customer. Additionally, Valainis worked at Sullivan’s Hardware for some time before being cast in “Hoosiers.”

Plump spoke to News 8 about what happened in life after sinking the winning shot.

“There wasn’t very much money made back in the NBA then, (but) the state department sent us to Mexico for three weeks, we were in the Middle East for seven weeks. And for a kid from Pierceville, Indiana, when they said, ‘We’re going to the Middle East,’ we had to get a globe and turn it around and find out where the hell the Middle East was!”

He continued by expressing his love for the people who have remembered him and the “Milan Miracle” after all this time.

“It’s just been a wonderful, wonderful time, and I’m just appreciative of the fact that people remember. They’ve been awfully nice to me,” he said.

