Hoosiers react to Donald Trump rally shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former President Donald Trump was shot Saturday in Pennsylvania during a presidential rally. Several Hoosiers reacted to the news while out with their families on Massachusetts Avenue.

The street is nearly 400 miles from Butler, Pennsylvania, where the shooting happened, and was quiet around 6:30 p.m., when the news began to unfold.

As people learned what happened, the quiet area became unsettled.

“How does a political rally turn into this turn into a war zone?” one Indianapolis resident said.

The violence played out on screen as the rally was televised, causing it to quickly find its way on social media.

“I found out through social media. They posted and I saw it,” one Brownsburg 19-year-old said.

“I heard some people while we were ordering talk about it, and I just heard Trump got shot.” another said.

As reality set in, several Hoosiers began to ask one specific question: “What type of world are we living in? Number one, whether you like him, whether you would have voted for him, or not, that’s not where we’re going with it, right? I mean, human life doe absolutely have the highest regard and I feel like that’s just more and more these days, going out the window,” one woman said.

As the day’s page in history is written, people in Indiana began to reflect. Many went on to detail exactly how the event is impacting their view on the election.

“I think it doesn’t look good for America, in any way shape or form, unfortunately, this is not something that we want to be able to flash back on,” an Indy woman said. “We are trying to make better for our kids, make better for our future. This is not the way.”