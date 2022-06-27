Local

Hoosiers urged to ‘know their status’ on National HIV Testing Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City and community leaders urge everyone to “know their status.”

It’s National HIV Testing Day, and the Damien Center in Indianapolis offers free and confidential testing. In addition, it offers on-the-spot HIV rapid testing. The entire process takes 20 minutes.

The CDC says, one out of every seven positive people don’t know they have the virus. Experts recommend early diagnosis and treatment to preserve health and preventing transmission.

The Damien Center serves thousands of people living with HIV, helping them get the necessary resources. The non-profit says it saw a 40 percent decline in testing in 2020. Reportedly, 3,420 people were tested in 2019 compared to 2,046 the following year.

Data from 2021 estimated that 13,900 people live with HIV/AIDS in Indiana, and most of those live in central Indiana and the greater Indianapolis metro area.

Free testing is happening at two locations. The Damien Center and Walgreens are teaming up for free and confidential testing. If you feel uncomfortable about coming out to get tested, you can give the Damien Center a call at 317-632-0123 to schedule an appointment.