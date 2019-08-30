Hoosiers vacationing in Florida prepare for Dorian

(WISH) – As Hurricane Dorian gets closer to making landfall, Floridians are not the only ones preparing to ride out the storm.

Some vacationing Hoosiers are, too.

News 8’s Jenny Dreasler spoke to a family from Bedford, Indiana, who arrived in Florida on Thursday.

Lori Mollet said her family only really started hearing about the hurricane Thursday morning. By that time it was too late, they were already in Florida.

The family has another problem, complicated by Hurricane Dorian.

“It’s pretty scary; we’re pretty nervous,” said Mollet.

Mollet said when she and her family packed their bags and drove from Bedford to visit her father-in law in Clearwater, Florida, they weren’t expecting the company of Hurricane Dorian.

“I’m really not sure what we’re going to do because we’ve never been in a hurricane before,” said Mollet.

While skies were sunny Thursday, they won’t stay that way long as the hurricane nears Florida.

And Mollet said there’s one person she doesn’t want Dorian to meet.

“We are concerned and may leave early because we do have a baby that’s on oxygen,” said Mollet.

That baby is 9-month-old granddaughter Emberlyn who was born prematurely.

The family said because of the hurricane, they can’t get the extra oxygen tanks they were supposed to have gotten for the trip home.

“I think they said they have 2,000 patients to get to today and tomorrow,” said Mollet.

The supply the family does have is running out quickly.

“We brought some with us. The concern is how to make it home. It takes us 18 hours. They gave us 20 hours’ worth. She’s on a concentrator here. As long as we don’t lose power, but if we lose power, then that’s a whole other issue,” said Mollet.

The National Hurricane Center expects Dorian to make landfall sometime late Sunday night or early Monday.

The storm will pack a powerful punch bringing with it intense winds and torrential rain.

But for now, Mollet said the family is hoping for the best and preparing to ride out the storm.

“If we lose power, we’ll just have to go to the hospital and get her some more oxygen,” said Mollet.

This Mollets are not the only Hoosiers who could be in the Sunshine State when the storm hits.

Quite a few people from Indianapolis told News 8 they were planning to go to a Rolling Stones concert in Miami Saturday night. But now, they are re-thinking their decision to go.