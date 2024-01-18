HopCat in Broad Ripple closing after 10 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The HopCat bar and restaurant chain is closing its Broad Ripple location in Indy after ten years in business.

According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, the official closing date for the College Avenue location is Sunday, Jan. 28.

HopCat has been noted for having almost 100 different beers on tap and serving its famous “Cosmik Poutine.” The chain started in Michigan and has 10 locations nationwide.

“Join us in raising a pint to our amazing staff, many of whom have been with us since we opened our doors. We thank you for your support and hope to see you before we close our doors later this month,” restaurant management wrote on Facebook.

A reason was not provided for the restaurant’s closing. News 8 reached out for comment but did not get a response.