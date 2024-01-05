Hope for Afghan refugees in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, one woman in Indianapolis, Holly Loos, has taken it upon herself to offer a glimmer of hope to Afghan families facing unprecedented challenges.

Loos, motivated by a personal mission beyond organizational affiliations, highlighted the perilous situations many Afghan families find themselves in after escaping to other countries.

“Some escaped to other countries are still in danger in those countries. Men are separated from their wives and children for over two years. Just the amount of struggles that these families have been through is unbelievable,” Loos said.

Despite facing paperwork hurdles and encountering uncertain paths, Loos remains resilient. Over the span of two years, she filed 51 applications with a pro bono law firm, navigating through numerous roadblocks.

“We started losing hope that we would ever actually get them here to the United States,” Loos admits.

However, her perseverance bore fruit as the first family arrived in Indianapolis this past November.

“It was really a miracle to have this family finally get here. And we have other families that are in the pipeline, and we hope to get them here soon,” Loos said.

Now, Loos is reaching out to the community for support, urging donations to Shepard Community to assist these families in acclimating to their new lives.

“Everything from their weekly groceries to their apartment rental and utilities, to their cell phones, to internet driving, any of those things are all out of pocket,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries of Loos’s efforts is Ahmad, a former student she met in 2005 while teaching English in Afghanistan. Ahmad’s family is now safely in Indianapolis, and two daughters are enrolled in school, a privilege they might not have had in Afghanistan.

“I was really hopeless,” Ahmad said, reflecting on his circumstances in August 2021. Loos, emphasizing the bond formed over the years, sees these families as an extension of her own.

News 8 had the opportunity to speak to Mohammad, one of the refugees Holly is helping, and Ahmad over Zoom, although their identities remain anonymous for safety reasons.

Mohammad shared the unimaginable loss his family faced under the collapsed government and the arduous journey to the United States.

“I experienced a lot of challenges. My son and father died during the government collapse. I am better than where we’re at now. We are here, and my wife and children are safe,” Mohammad said.

Expressing hopes for the future, Mohammad said, “My kids can get an education. I hope to receive a job permit to become independent and for my family to live a good life.”

Holly Loos’s ongoing efforts serve as a beacon of hope for these Afghan refugees in Indianapolis, as they are on the path to rebuilding their lives.