Local

HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival Founder, Debi Wayman joined News 8 Saturday.

HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a nonprofit organization. Wayman created the organization after her mother died of cancer, according to the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page.

The purpose of this festival is to bring the community together and is a way to make money to support Wayman’s cause.

The festival will take place on Oct. 8 in Jackson County.

Learn more about Wayman’s purpose and mission at the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page.