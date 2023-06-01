Horizon House asks people to ‘Be a Lifesaver for a Neighor’ by donating water

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer is fast approaching, and as temperatures continue to rise, everyone must stay hydrated. For those who may not have access to clean drinking water, Horizon House is seeking donations of bottled water as part of the “Be a Lifesaver for a Neighbor” campaign.

Horizon House designated June as “Be a Lifesaver for a Neighbor” month to help homeless neighbors stay hydrated through the heat. The non-profit organization says having water on hand is critical for aiding neighbors experiencing homelessness as they seek shelter from the extremely high temps.

Executive Director Teresa Wessel said in a release Thursday this is something simple that people can do to help. “Water is such a basic need, especially during the summer, and an easy way to show our neighbors experiencing homelessness compassion,” she says.

Water donations can be made throughout June and dropped off at Horizon House, located at 1033 East Washington Street.

Horizon House is a central Indiana non-profit committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness.