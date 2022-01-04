Local

Horizon House providing winter assistance for people who are homeless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As temperatures drop, local organizations are preparing to help Hoosiers who are homeless.

Staff at Horizon House, an agency connecting those who are homeless with services, say they see at least 200 people a day.

Beverly Bell, the guest service supervisor at Horizon House, says needy Hoosiers can use their “day room” to shelter from the cold. It’s open all day when temperatures are below 10 degrees or the wind chill is below zero.

“This is real life for them. I try to not complain because I have somewhere to go. The hardest part of my job is when we close this building and I know these people have nowhere to go. They have to go back out in the cold,” Bell said.

Bell says they need donations of heavy coats, blankets, socks, underwear, scarves and gloves and gently-used clothing.

She says 6,000 people in Indianapolis are homeless right now.