Hornet Park Elementary Childhood Learning Center welcomes students

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Tuesday was the second school day at the new Hornet Park Early Childhood Learning Center in Beech Grove. It was also picture day for its early learning students and staff.

According to Beech Grove City Schools officials, the new addition is a $17 million development approved by referendum in June 2020. The groundbreaking was last May.

Although classes are in session, there are a few areas still under construction — but the facility is functional, school officials say.

The learning center offers early childhood services for students between the ages of three and five who are getting ready for kindergarten with the addition of four early learning classrooms. The building includes a new secure main entrance, administration suite, and student services space.

News 8 spoke with Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack and Principal Erin Probus and toured the facility while parents and guardians dropped their children off for class.

“We cherish the opportunity to get boys and girls in the door sooner,” Probus said. “We know, as Beech Grove, that what we give our resources to reflects what we prioritize, and so we’ve put resources towards our youngest learners. They’re in school learning and growing they will get every advantage that any of their peers will have and they’ll be able to reach their potential.

According to the state’s Family and Social Services Administration, Hornet Park received a Paths to Quality level 3 rating, a curriculum that supports children’s learning and school readiness.

The district says it accepts students who are part of the state’s ‘On My Way Pre-K’ program as well as The Child Care and Development Fund Vouchers. Those programs provide parents with the financial support needed to afford quality child care while working, training, or attending school.