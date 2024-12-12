Horns of plenty: TubaChristmas coming to Indianapolis Artsgarden

Quartet of tubas play for WISH-TV's Daybreak ahead of the Dec. 12th TubaChristmas event at the Indianapolis Artsgarden

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tuneful tradition with roots in Indiana is sounding out across the country for the holidays. Tuba Christmas is in its 51st year.

There are concerts in every corner of the country, and one of the main events is this weekend in Indianapolis.

“The late Harvey Phillips, who was a distinguished Professor of Music at IU, started the TubaChristmas tradition in Rockefeller Center in New York in 1974,” Jim Williams told WISH-TV’s Daybreak. “And we’ve been going at it ever since!”

Williams was part of that first concert and says he knew even then that it would grow into a widespread tradition.

“Yes, absolutely,” he told viewers. “Because Harvey Phillips was such a driving force as a musician, as an entrepreneur, as an entertainer. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do musically or in the business of music.”

Williams shared a story illustrating Phillips’ confidence, competence, and connections.

“When Harvey Phillips first thought of this idea, he called up Rockefeller Center on the phone and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to set up a concert for 300 tubas on the skating rink,’ and the other end of the phone was kind of silent,” Williams recalls. “They thought it was a prank. So then Harvey Phillips said, ‘Well, let me put you in contact with some of my friends, they’ll vouch for me.’ And the first number that came to him was (famed conductor) Leonard Bernstein. So after a few of those names, Radio City called back and said, ‘Mr. Phillips, you can have anything you want!’”

In TubaChristmas tradition, Williams is inviting all to participate, or watch and listen, on Sunday at the Indianapolis Artsgarden. Vincennes is hosting a TubaChristmas event on Saturday.

The events are free to attend and $10 to be in the ensemble. Organizers ask you to register if you plan to play.

TubaChristmas groups gathered earlier this month in Evansville, Terre Haute, Muncie, West Lafayette, Valparaiso, New Carlisle, and Elkhart.