Hospice patient’s final life wish comes true at Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis hospice patient Calvin Simmons is terminally ill and had one final life wish: to attend a Colts game.

“It was one of those things that you say, ‘I gotta do this, I gotta do this,’” Simmons said Saturday morning. “My dad used to tell a story about me being about three years old, running back and forth in the house wearing a Colts helmet.”

The Marine veteran lives at the Abbie Hunt Bryce Home on the northeast side of the city. The home is run by nonprofit Morning Light, Inc. and offers end of life care for free to those in need.

The lifelong Colts fan started his day out in his decked out Colts hospice room. Soon enough, his dream came true when he traveled to Lucas Oil Stadium to see the Colts face the Texans for their season opener.

“Then when I moved in I was like, well if it’s the last thing I do, I’m going to a game, one way or another,” Simmons said.

The moment was made possible thanks to a campaign the nonprofit runs called “Making Memories.” It aims to bring wishes to life to the terminally ill through donations.

The campaign, and the nonprofit in general, aims to highlight the importance of celebrating life in all moments.

“We all have wishes, we all have things that we want to do before we die, and it’s nice to have the opportunity to make that magic happen,” Zachary Alexander, a member of the nonprofit’s Board of Directors and a donating member, said. “Morning Light really relies on the support of the community and its donors and orders to make those memories happen and grant a final wish for folks before they leave into the next life.”

Simmons was endlessly grateful to the campaign for bringing that magic to him.

He thanked the donors that help fund the campaign and said he is grateful to have landed at the Abbie Hunt Bryce Home.

“Sometimes when you are in your own hour of need, that there’s someone there that will be willing to stretch their hand out to help you,” Simmons said.

If you are interested in donating to the Making Memories campaign, or in being involved with Morning Light, click here.