Hospital group makes 6 Thanksgiving gathering recommendations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chief physician executive at Community Health Network is issuing six recommendations for Hoosiers as they prepare for Thanksgiving next month.

Dr. Ram Yeleti began his message by sharing data from the hospital group about the surge in cases. He agrees the record-setting numbers are in part due to an increase in testing. However, he adds that the increase in the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations indicate the virus is actually spreading and reaching the state’s most vulnerable patients, including those over the age of 65 and with other health conditions.

As we approach holidays, Dr. Yeleti said to be aware that one in 100 Hoosiers may be asymptomatic with COVID-19. He explained, “it’s likely more than 100,000 Hoosiers have the virus and don’t know they have it.” He said that number has increased as the state’s cases and positivity rates have increased.

Dr. Yeleti encourages Hoosiers to refrain from gathering with extended family for the Thanksgiving holiday. For those still planning to gather, he has six suggestions.

Don’t travel to visit others for Thanksgiving If you choose to gather at home, gather outside Whenever you’re indoors, open lots of windows for ventilation Keep your masks on even when indoors, and remove only for eating Eat Thanksgiving dinner outside Don’t gather with or around the most vulnerable Hoosiers

“The last thing we want to see is our family members succumbing to the virus. We’ve had several thousand, more than 3,000 Hoosiers that have passed away. We’ve signed hundreds of death certificates here at Community Health Network. I certainly hope that doesn’t occur during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. So let’s do our best to not socially gather,” said Dr. Yeleti.