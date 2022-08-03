Local

Hot air balloon traveling from Carmel hits utility lines in Noblesville

About 8:20 p.m. Aug. 2, 2022, a blue and yellow hot-air balloon hit utility wires in the 900 block of Monument Street in Noblesville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Fire Department)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A hot air balloon on Tuesday night collided with utility lines just short of its planned landing point.

Noblesville Fire Department came to the rescue.

The blue and yellow balloon hit utility wires about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Monument Street, just off the White River between North Ninth and 10th streets in Noblesville.

The balloon hit the utility lines a few blocks from its planned landing point on the lawn of North Elementary School, said Trevor Hash, a division chief of the fire department.

Five people were in the balloon basket, and no one was hurt.

The balloon had launched from near the intersection of East Main Street and Hazel Dell Parkway in Carmel, Hash told News 8.

About 8:20 p.m. Aug. 2, 2022, a blue and yellow hot-air balloon hit utility wires in the 900 block of Monument Street in Noblesville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Fire Department)

About 8:20 p.m. Aug. 2, 2022, a blue and yellow hot-air balloon hit utility wires in the 900 block of Monument Street in Noblesville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Fire Department)