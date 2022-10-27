Local

See the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on its ‘Hallo-weenie’ tour of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever wished to be an Oscar Mayer wiener? Is that what you’d really like to be? Then make plans to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it travels around central Indiana.

As part of its “Hallo-weenie” tour, Hoosiers have the chance to see the iconic wiener from now until Sunday.

The Wienermobile is a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels with a hot dog-themed interior.

The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 by Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl G. Mayer. Today, there are six Wienermobiles that cruise around the U.S., and behind the wheel of each humungous hot dog is a driver known as a Hotdogger.

Hotdoggers Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns drive across the country, meet and greet people, and hand out the signature wiener whistles.

“We’ve been giving out Wiener Wiener whistles since the 1950s, so it’s like a little piece of American history,” Ketchup Kaitlyn said. “And this week alone, you can get a special glow-in-the-dark ‘Hallo-weenie’ whistle for the spooky season and they’re super-duper special. It is perfect for this time of year. See us at one of our ‘Hallo-weenie’ events and you can get your very own iconic Wiener Whistle.”

On Saturday, the Wienermobile will be part of Greenwood’s Halloween parade, Benny Buns says.

“At the parade, one person will have the bun roof up and so one person will be driving and another person will be in a hot dog suit, smiling and waving to the crowd and getting those reactions of smiles and excitement and joy to see a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.”

The Oscar Mayer crew is ready to show people a good time at the following locations:

Thursday, Oct. 27 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Noblesville Walmart

16865 Clover Rd.

Noblesville, IN 46060

Thursday, Oct. 27 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Carmel Walmart

2001 E. 151st St.

Carmel, IN 46033

Friday, Oct. 28 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 86th Street Walmart

3221 W. 86th St.

Indianapolis, IN 46268

Friday, Oct. 28 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Avon Walmart

9500 E. U.S. Hwy 36

Avon, IN 46123

Saturday, Oct. 29 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Fortville Treats on Main

250 N. Main St.

Fortville, IN 46040

Saturday, Oct. 29 | 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. | City of Greenwood Halloween Parade

100 Surina Way

Greenwood, IN 46143

Sunday, Oct. 30 | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Avon’s Ghosts and Goblins