Hot Indy Latino radio station celebrates the community, empowers listeners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Millions of Latinos are tuning into the radio station, owned by Continental Broadcast Group, in downtown Indianapolis.

The radio station is located at 1800 N. Meridian St. Suite. 201.

At Exitos 94.3 FM, Sandy Sanchez, from Fresno, California, brings out the hottest pop Latino music that’s taking over the airwaves. She says she loves to interact with listeners.

“Even when they call me sometimes and they ask me like, ‘Oh, can you just play Bad Bunny to my ex even though you don’t mention the ex? I really feel that Bad Bunny song!’ And you know Bad Bunny has been so hot lately,” Sanchez said.

But she’s also making sure all Latinos are able to connect with each other through radio and find support.

“I like starting my day telling people that are driving to lunch or coming back from lunch at 1 p.m. what is really happening outside in the world. A lot of times we are in such a rush that we don’t have the time to turn on the TV or be on social media,” Sanchez said.

At Radio Latina 107.1 FM, Gaby Moreno, who immigrated from Chihuahua, Mexico, offers more Mexican regional music. She’s goes on air at 3 p.m.

She says this music reminds many immigrants in the community like her of where they grew up and they’re arrival to the United States.

“I also like Banda a lot because it talks many times about the immigrants who come from our country and listening to a song brings you back to what you experience when you arrived here in this country,” Moreno said.

She’s also working to empower women.

“As they say there in my ranch, I am a brave woman because I have no one here. Just my children. And also to tell all those women that they are not alone,” Moreno said.

The radio station also hosts several events throughout the year that offer resources to the community such as its annual Bilingual Job Fair in February at the Indianapolis Zoo.