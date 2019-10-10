Hotel of Spells opens at Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A yearly Halloween tradition is now underway at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The 56th annual haunted house is hosted by the Children’s Museum Guild. This year it’s called Hotel of Spells.

The Hotel of Spells offers two different haunted experiences. One is the IPL lights on hours for children who scare easily. Then at night, the Century 21 Scheetz frightening hours come to life.

Spooky witches take guests through the haunted hotel. Each room has a different theme.

It runs from October 11-31. Admission is $9 a person. You can find more information here.