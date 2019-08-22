House destroyed in northwest side fire, 1 in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in the hospital and a house is a complete loss following a fire on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 3600 block of Beasley Drive just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

The 23-year-old man injured in the fire was transported to the hospital in serious condition. He told officials that he was in the house when the fire broke out but fled the scene and picked up by an ambulance at a nearby gas station.

Officials are unsure why the man was in the house at this time because the house was reported to be vacant.

It’s unclear at this time, how or what started the fire.