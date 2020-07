House destroyed in west side fire

Photo of a house fire on West Michigan Street on July 31, 2020. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A house is a complete loss following a fire on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews responded to a residence in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street just before 11 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

Once on the scene, crews were able to get the fire knocked down.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.