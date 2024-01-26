House fire deaths up 18% in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — House fire deaths are up 18% in 2023, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Indiana saw 84 deaths from house fires in 2023, a significant increase from 71 in 2022.

“We get reports of fire fatalities every week in the state of Indiana and most of these fatalities can be prevented,” said Steve Jones, the Indiana State Fire Marshal.

Jones warns against using alternative heating sources, such as a oven or stove, for space heaters. There should not be anything near them within a three-foot range.

“Every one of the fire fatalities we have with space heaters, we find that that’s not being followed,” Jones said. “Or else they’re not plugging them directly into an electrical receptacle. They’re using extension cords or power strips.”

If space heaters or heated blankets are used, it’s important to turn them off when they are not being used and never leave them unattended.

It is important to clean fireplaces and stoves, and inspect them yearly.

“That creosol builds up over time and it catches fire, and now you have a fire in the wall,” said Jones.

Jones encourages all homes to have a fire escape plan and says one of the most important prevention methods is a smoke detector with working batteries.

“If they don’t have the money to get one, they can get with their local fire department or the Red Cross and we will get them a free smoke detector,” said Jones.

Children and the elderly are high-risk groups for house fire deaths. Everyone should make sure they are prepared in the case of a fire in their home.